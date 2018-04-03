China formally notifies the WTO of retaliatory tariffs against US

GENEVA (REUTERS) - China has notified the World Trade Organisation it is imposing US$611.5 million (S$801 million) worth of retaliatory tariffs on US$2.75 billion worth of US imports including pork, nuts and ethanol in response to US duties on aluminium and steel, a WTO document showed.

The document, dated last Thursday but posted only after the Easter public holidays, came after China said late on Sunday it has increased tariffs by up to 25 per cent on 128 US products, escalating a dispute between the world's biggest economies.

China has fulfilled its legal duty to notify the WTO and other member states of its retaliatory measures.