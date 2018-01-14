Check-up shows Trump in 'excellent health': Doc

WEST PALM BEACH • United States President Donald Trump is in "excellent health", his doctor said, after his first comprehensive physical examination since he was elected in November 2016.

"The President's physical exam today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre went exceptionally well," Dr Ronny Jackson, the White House physician, said in a statement on Friday. "The President is in excellent health."

The brief statement did not include any basic information about Mr Trump's health, including his weight, blood pressure or cholesterol levels. The White House team of doctors did not indicate what tests they performed during the exam or whether Mr Trump, 71, was taking medications.

But the White House has promised that information about those topics will be disclosed on Tuesday, when Dr Jackson joins press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders during a media briefing.

Officials had said it would take a few days for test results to be completed.

It remains unclear whether doctors performed any mental acuity, cognitive or neurological tests during the President's physical exam.

Questions about his mental health intensified this month after the publication of a book in which his closest advisers are said to have questioned his mental abilities. That prompted Mr Trump to insist that he is a "stable genius".

In December 2015, as a presidential candidate, Mr Trump posted on Twitter that his medical report would "show perfection". About a week later, his personal physician released a letter saying that he was in perfect health.

