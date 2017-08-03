Cats hold up demolition of US apartment building

NEW YORK (NYTIMES) - Demolition of the vacant apartment building in Queens, began last month - only the building was not vacant.

Living in its crawl spaces and crannies were more than 40 cats, apparently left by a former tenant who neighbours said had hoarded them in her apartment.

The demolition was halted after a group of women from the neighbourhood and animal rescue organizations intervened with owners, they said. A rescue effort has been underway to lure the remaining cats out of the building.

About 20 have been trapped and taken to shelters. About the same number are believed to remain in the building. They peer out, just beyond reach, reflector eyes gleaming out from the dark.

"I was shocked," said Ms Carissa Aguirre, a banker who runs A Tail of Two Kitties, a rescue organisation in Ridgewood who joined the effort to save the cats after being alerted by the neighbourhood group. She reported seeing cats and kittens darting through the building and climbing in the rafters.

"The neighbourhood is going through a lot of changes, and a lot of renovation, but I would never think that professional people would go in there and just start bulldozing with live animals there," she said.

Mr Isaac Silberstein, who owns the eight-unit building, said he was not aware of the animals at first, but had noticed that the building smelled bad. It was only when workers gutting the building began to break down a third-floor apartment last month that they discovered it was filled with cats.

"When they opened the walls, they jumped out - cats, baby cats, big ones, you can't imagine," Mr Silberstein said.

He ordered most demolition work to stop, he said, except for a few walls in case cats had crept inside them.

"What if there were dead cats in there?" he said. "Then it would be my problem."

Mr Silberstein hired a private company to remove the cats, but its methods, which he said included spraying bleach to drive out the cats with the smell, upset the neighbours so much that he permitted them to rescue the cats themselves instead.

But the neighbours-turned-cat-rescuers provided a different account of events. Ms Dolores Benefatti, who lives around the corner, said she and other neighbours saw a few cats leaving the building in mid-July.

Concerned, Ms Benefatti and others sneaked in to investigate.

"We scouted around through piles and piles of debris," she said. "We heard 'swoosh, swoosh.' Cats were rushing all around us."

A piece of a cat tail was found on a staircase, she said. They spotted what looked like a cat's jaw bone. Cats ran through cracks in the walls and floors, while pairs of eyes stared at them, glowing against the flashlights on their cellphones.

"A lot of these cats had injuries, gashes in their faces," Ms Benefatti said. "One had to be put down eventually because of a respiratory infection." "Once we went in and saw what was going on, we were devastated," she said.

The women gave the cats food and water, she said. "Bones! They were skins and bones. They needed to be fattened up."

Eventually, they began to rescue the cats themselves, she said, chasing the animals and suffering scratches.

The group rescued 10 on July 26, placing them with several rescue organisations and keeping some themselves. When one member of the group posted about the conditions on Facebook on July 29, it drew the attention of a host of rescue groups.

Ms Benefatti said she obtained permission from the landlord on Sunday (July 30) to enter the building and capture the rest of the animals.

Now, rescuers say, the hard part begins: finding homes for dozens of cats, some still skittish from their ordeal.

"We were deeply disturbed by reports that construction work was taking place with abandoned cats in the building," Mr Joseph Soldevere, a spokesman for the Department of Buildings, said by e-mail.

The department sent inspectors to the building to make sure it was safe.

"It's incumbent upon all of us to do what we can to protect vulnerable animals, and we will continue to monitor this site closely," he said.

On Wednesday, some cats were still in the building - days after Animal Care Centres of NYC, the city's animal control agency, stepped in on Sunday.

"We are working with the manager of the property, who has promised us that no more work will be done until all the cats are out," Ms Katy Hansen, a spokeswoman for the centres, said.

How many more cats are in the building is unclear. "There are so many crawl spaces," she said. "There are so many places they can hide."

Since the city became involved, the building has been closed to the original rescuers. On Wednesday afternoon, tensions rose when Mr Michael O'Neil, an animal welfare activist from Tail of Two Kitties, climbed through a window to check on a cat that was motionless in a trap, a cage put out by the city officers baited with food.

As Mr O'Neil climbed back out the window, a half-dozen police officers who had been called to the scene surrounded him. After he explained his mission - and the officers peered in and saw the caged cat - he was released.

Standing on the sidewalk, Mr O'Neil, said, "As much as we're trying to help cats, I'm also trying to expose what's been done here."