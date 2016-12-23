Campaign manager now President's counsellor

WASHINGTON • US President-elect Donald Trump yesterday named his former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway as counsellor to the President, his transition team said in a statement.

Mrs Conway, 49, currently a senior adviser on Mr Trump's transition team, is widely credited with helping him bring a more disciplined approach to campaigning that eventually helped Mr Trump win the November presidential election.

In her new post, Mrs Conway will play a key advisory role in the White House when Mr Trump takes office on Jan 20, helping to manage the New York businessman's messaging and legislative priorities.

Mr Trump said that Mrs Conway has "played a crucial role in my victory. She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message".

Mrs Conway, the first woman campaign manager of either major political party to win a presidential general election, said she was "humbled and honoured" to be appointed to the position.

"I want to thank the President-elect for this amazing opportunity," said Mrs Conway, who prior to her work with Mr Trump was a political pollster and consultant specialising in targeting women voters.

"A Trump presidency will bring real change to Washington and to Americans across this great nation."

In an interview with ABC News shortly after the announcement, Mrs Conway said Mr Trump was finalising his communications staff and was preparing to announce his choices for White House press secretary and related posts soon. She gave no other details.

Mrs Conway was also asked when Mr Trump would hold his first news conference after cancelling one earlier this month, but she avoided directly answering the question.

Mr Trump has held several rallies since winning the Nov 8 election but has not taken formal questions from reporters.

Speaking on ABC's Good Morning America programme, Mrs Conway pointed to Mr Trump's time spent forming his Cabinet. "He's been very busy doing that," she said.

