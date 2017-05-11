Calls for special counsel to oversee probe into Russia contacts

WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump's firing of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director James Comey has escalated calls among Democrats to appoint a special counsel to oversee the investigation into the Trump campaign's contacts with Russia, especially given Russian interference in last year's election.

Deputy Attorney-General Rod Rosenstein, who is overseeing that investigation, was also the face of Mr Trump's decision to fire Mr Comey: The administration released a lengthy memo from Mr Rosenstein recommending that Mr Comey be removed, citing the way he handled the investigation into Mrs Hillary Clinton's use of a private e-mail server as secretary of state.

Late on Tuesday, Senator Patrick Leahy, a Democrat representing Vermont, said Mr Rosenstein "now has no choice but to appoint a special counsel". "His integrity, and the integrity of the entire Justice Department, are at stake," he continued.

The developments have heightened interest in several related legal issues. Here is a look at the options for an independent inquiry.

Q Can a "special prosecutor" or an "independent counsel" be appointed?

A No, because the law that created that type of prosecutor expired.

During the Watergate era's so-called Saturday Night Massacre, then President Richard Nixon ordered the firing of the prosecutor running the investigation into his White House.

As part of the reforms afterwards, Congress created a new type of prosecutor to look into high-level executive branch wrongdoing while being shielded from political interference. This position was called a special prosecutor at first, and later an independent counsel.

The law set criteria for an attorney-general to request a three- judge panel to appoint such a prosecutor, who would be subject to judges' supervision and could not be fired by the president or his appointees. While the Supreme Court upheld the arrangement as constitutional, critics said it permitted a prosecutor to run amok.

Republicans learnt to hate the arrangement during the Iran-Contra investigation into the Ronald Reagan administration, and Democrats did, as well, during the Whitewater and Monica Lewinsky investigations into president Bill Clinton.

When the law expired in 1999, Congress did not renew it.

Q What would the appointment of a "special counsel" do?

A This position dates to 1999, when the Justice Department issued new regulations to create it after the independent counsel law expired.

Special counsel are empowered to run an investigation with greater autonomy than a United States attorney normally enjoys.

According to the regulations, the special counsel "shall not be subject to the day-to-day supervision of any official of the department".

But if Mr Rosenstein were to appoint one, the special counsel would still be ultimately subject to his control - and Mr Trump's. That means the special counsel's decisions could be overruled, and he could be fired.

Q What about a special congressional inquiry?

A At least two Republicans on Tuesday cited the firing of Mr Comey in calls for Congress to create a special body to investigate the Russia matter, instead of or in addition to the investigations by the House and Senate intelligence committees.

Representative Justin Amash, a Republican from Michigan, said he was studying legislation that would create a special commission.

Republican Senator John McCain of Arizona also called for the creation of a special select committee, which would be made up of Congress members.

"I have long called for a special congressional committee to investigate Russia's interference in the 2016 election," Mr McCain said. "The President's decision to remove the FBI director only confirms the need and the urgency of such a committee."

Such panels would have subpoena power, but their work would culminate in a report. They would not have the power to bring criminal charges.

NYTIMES