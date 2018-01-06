Brutal winter storm in US grounds flights, cuts power

NEW YORK • Street crews in northeastern United States battled yesterday to clear snow and ice and restore electricity supply to thousands of consumers after a powerful blizzard swept through the region on Thursday, part of a brutal cold spell that has killed more than a dozen people across the country.

The Thursday storm forced thousands of flights to be cancelled and dozens to be diverted, including Singapore Airlines Flight SQ26 from Frankfurt, Germany.

The flight was diverted to a small New York airport after heavy winds and whiteout conditions closed runways at its intended destination, John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The 325 passengers aboard the Airbus A-380 spent more than three hours at Stewart International, about 129km north of JFK airport, reported CNBC.

Reuters reported that the winter storm, which packed wind gusts of more than 113kmh, dumped over 30cm of snow throughout the region, including Boston and parts of New Jersey and Maine, where heavy snow continued to fall early yesterday.

Weather forecasters say the storm was powered by a "bomb cyclone", or a rapid plunge in barometric pressure.

Temperatures were expected to plunge further yesterday, reaching -37 deg C in some parts after sundown, according to the National Weather Service.