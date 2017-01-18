British Ivanka tells Donald Trump to learn about climate change after he mistakes her for his daughter on Twitter

A British council worker had the media spotlight thrust upon her after Donald Trump mistook her for his daughter, Ivanka, on Twitter.

Ivanka Majic, a digital consultant from Brighton, said she and her husband were woken at 6am on Tuesday (Jan 17) by calls from the media who told her she had been featured in a tweet to Donald Trump's 20 million followers.

Majic - a worker for Britain's opposition Labour Party in the past - later tweeted back to the US President-elect that he is "a man with great responsibilities" who should exercise "more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange".

@realDonaldTrump @drgoodspine And you're a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange. pic.twitter.com/kBMEGZYtig — Ivanka Majic (@ivanka) January 17, 2017

Trump had quoted a praiseworthy tweet directed to him by Lawrence Goodstein, a Twitter user in Seekonk, Massachusetts, that described his daughter Ivanka as “a woman with real character and class” late on Monday.

But Goodstein had mistakenly put @Ivanka, not @IvankaTrump – not a significant mistake in light of Goodstein’s 160-odd followers, but of far greater consequence circulated by Trump to his 20.1 million, said the Guardian.

So Trump’s shoutout was instead directed to Majic, who took advantage of her moment on the global stage by urging Trump to accept the scientific consensus about manmade climate change, which Trump challenged during his presidential campaign, said the Guardian.

She also tweeted data pointing out that 97.5 per cent of publishing climatologists and about 90 per cent of all publishing scientists supported the human-induced climate theory.

Overnight, Majic has attracted a global following, the Guardian said.

“Ivanka Majic from Brighton, England, is a wonderful woman. You’re right,” replied Mark Pygas, a writer for Distractify, to Trump and Goodstein. “I mean, she’s probably trying to sleep and her phone is going off the hook but it’s a hell of a story.”

@realDonaldTrump @drgoodspine @ivanka Ivanka Majic from Brighton, England, is a wonderful woman. You're right. RIP her mentions though. pic.twitter.com/FH4f2KMOQU — Mark Pygas (@MarkPygas) January 17, 2017

According to a subsequent screenshot tweeted by Pygas, Goodstein blocked him for pointing out the error and made his account private.

Trump had not deleted his tweet nor acknowledged his mistake at the time of writing.

The Guardian said it had attempted to contact Majic, believed to be employed as a researcher at Brighton and Hove city council. Her profile suggests she is not as active a user of Twitter as the President-elect, with just six tweets – most of them retweets – in the past week, it said.

Her last activity on Twitter was a retweet encouraging votes in Brighton’s upcoming restaurant competition and another publicising a resident’s appeal for the return of her lost house keys.

On Saturday, Majic had tweeted a link to a news story about Brighton’s “thriving food scene”:

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump - who campaigned with Trump and is moving to Washington DC as her husband, Jared Kushner, becomes a senior White House adviser - seemed oblivious to the compliment paid to her by Goodstein, sharing a photo of “#datenight” with her 2.74 million followers.

Goldstein’s misdirected tweet had come during a CNN programme on the incoming first daughter featuring interviews with her brothers, Donald Jr and Eric Trump, and about which their father had expressed concerns:

At 9:00 P.M. @CNN, of all places, is doing a Special Report on my daughter, Ivanka. Considering it is CNN, can't imagine it will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017

As president, Trump will have the option of taking over the official @POTUS Twitter handle or maintaining his own, @realDonaldTrump. With 20.1 million followers hanging on his every missive compared with @POTUS’s 13.5 million, Trump has given no indication whether or not he will make the switch.

Sean Spicer, the incoming White House press secretary, told CNN earlier this month that Trump would “probably be tweeting from both, or whatever he chooses”.

Last week, BuzzFeed News publicised concerns that Trump’s “shockingly insecure” personal Twitter account had no known special security protections and was open to being exploited with potentially devastating impacts for the stock market and geopolitical stability.

It would not be the first time Trump’s account has been hacked: in 2013, when he was best-known as a real estate tycoon and host of The Apprentice TV show, someone reportedly gained access to his account to tweet Lil Wayne lyrics (“These hoes think they classy, well that’s the class I’m skippen”, from the remix of will.i.am and Britney Spear’s Scream & Shout).

“My Twitter has been seriously hacked - and we are looking for the perpetrators,” Trump tweeted at the time.