Breaking ranks

America should not torture. Russia is a menace. A wall at the Mexico border would not be effective. A blanket ban against Muslims is wrong. Climate change is a threat. These words, coming from President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees, put them on a collision course with him on almost every major policy. Mr Trump, however, said in a tweet yesterday: "I want them to be themselves and express their own thoughts, not mine!"

Mexico wall

MR TRUMP: Build a wall on the US-Mexico border to curb illegal immigration.

GENERAL JOHN KELLY, homeland security secretary nominee: "A physical barrier in and of itself will not do the job."

Torture

MR TRUMP: Re-authorise the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to use waterboarding in interrogation.

MR MIKE POMPEO, CIA director nominee: "Absolutely not. Moreover, I can't imagine I would be asked that by the President-elect."

GEN KELLY: "I don't think we should ever come close to crossing a line that is beyond what we as Americans would expect to follow in terms of interrogation techniques."

MR JEFF SESSIONS, attorney-general nominee: "Congress has taken an action now that makes it absolutely improper and illegal to use waterboarding or any other form of torture in the United States by our military and by all our other departments and agencies."

Iran

MR TRUMP: Dismantle a deal struck between the US and Iran to relax sanctions in return for an easing of Iran's nuclear programme.

GENERAL JAMES MATTIS, defence secretary nominee: "When America gives her word, we have to live up to it and work with our allies."

Russia

MR TRUMP: Build a good relationship with Russia, which could be a US ally in the Middle East.

GEN MATTIS: "Since (the 1945 meeting of world powers at) Yalta, we have a long list of times we have tried to engage positively with Russia. We have a relatively short list of successes in that regard."

MR POMPEO: Russia was "doing nothing to aid in the destruction and defeat" of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Muslims

MR TRUMP: Ban Muslims from entering the US.

MR SESSIONS: "I have no belief, and I do not support the idea that Muslims, as a religious group, should be denied admission to the United States."

MR REX TILLERSON, secretary of state nominee: "No, I do not support a blanket-type rejection of any particular group of people."

Trans-Pacific Partnership

MR TRUMP: Withdraw from the TPP and replace it with "fair" deals that bring jobs back to the US.

MR TILLERSON: "I do not oppose TPP."