Brangelina 'calling off divorce': Report

NEW YORK • Hollywood's former power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reportedly decided to halt their divorce proceedings, after almost a year of bitter battle for custody of their children.

Millions of fans around the globe were shocked when director and actress Jolie filed for divorce in September last year in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences.

She had sought full physical custody of their six children with visitation rights for Pitt, one of Hollywood's leading men, but did not seek spousal support.

But according to US Weekly last week, they had a change of heart recently and have decided to "call off" their impending divorce.

"The divorce is off. They haven't done anything to move it forward in several months and no one thinks they are ever going to," an unidentified insider told the news outlet.

Both representatives of Pitt and Jolie have yet to confirm the news, but the source claimed that the former's decision to get sober was a big factor.

"He knew he had a problem that he had to take care of and that's all she ever wanted," the source said.

Pitt had earlier told GQ Style magazine in an exclusive interview published in March he had quit drinking and was undergoing therapy.

Said the US Weekly source: "Everyone thinks they are going to get back together. It wouldn't be surprising if they announced that they're calling it (the divorce) off and trying to work things out."

The insider added that Jolie was obviously "still so in love with him".

The actress, 42, accused her Oscar-winning ex of hitting their teenage son, Maddox, on a flight from France to Los Angeles, sparking tabloid gossip and a probe by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The 53-year-old was cleared by the FBI and social workers and wanted joint legal and physical custody of Maddox, 16; Pax, 13; Zahara, 12; Shiloh, 11; and twins Vivienne and Knox, nine, while Jolie is demanding sole guardianship.

But despite the friction over custody of their kids - three biological and three adopted - the duo has managed to remain civil through the whole ordeal.

Jolie and Pitt, known collectively as "Brangelina", were one of the entertainment world's most visible couples, due to their good looks, successful films and activism.

They married in 2014 after 10 years together.