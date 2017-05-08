Braintree police officer shot in face at motel

A police officer is injured after being shot in the face at a Motel 6 in Braintree, Massachusetts.
Published
1 hour ago

MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES (REUTERS) - Authorities in Braintree, Massachusetts said one of the city's officers is injured after being shot in the face while checking the status of a warrant of a person staying at a Motel 6 in the city.

Police Chief Paul Shastany said the suspect opened fire when officers arrived at the motel room on Friday (May 5) night.

Shastany said the officer's condition is stable and his injuries are non-life-threatening.

State Police, SWAT teams and officers from several surrounding towns responded to the scene, where the suspect remained in a hotel room.

The police chief said everyone else has been evacuated safely and there is no threat to the public.

