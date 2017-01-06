Boy dangling by backpack rescued from ski lift in Utah

UTAH - A ski resort is a cool place to hang out, and that proved too true for one young skier.

Officials at Sundance Resort above Provo Canyon are advising skiers not to wear their backpacks on chairlifts, following an incident which saw a boy dangling from a lift after his backpack got stuck, according to CNN.

The incident on Monday (Jan 2) was the resort's second such incident in less than a month, after another boy had to be similarly rescued by ski patrol using a ladder, last December.

Mr Clinton Ashmead, who was in a chairlift with his children, took a video of ski patrol hurrying to save the boy with a ladder.

He told CNN that he had noticed the boy hanging from the chairlift, after he turned around as the ride abruptly stopped.

"The ski patrol reacted quickly," said Mr Ashmead. "They shut down the lift and put a pad under the area in case the boy did fall."

He also said the boy, whom CNN reported to have escaped unscathed, kept his cool during the incident and kicked his skis off to reduce the weight on the backpack.