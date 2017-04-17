Boy crushed to death at Atlanta revolving restaurant: 4 other freak accidents

In a freak accident, a five-year old boy got his head lodged between the revolving floor and a stationary wall of a restaurant in the US city of Atlanta last Friday (April 14).

He was critically injured and died later that day at a hospital.

It is not the first time a revolving structure has caused death or grievous injury. Here are four other incidents.

1. Malfunctioning ride flings teenager off in Chongqing



The teenager was flung off the ride with such force that the railings she hit buckled. PHOTO: REUTERS



In February this year, a Chongqing teenager died from her injuries after she was flung off a spinning ride at an amusement park near the city.

A video shared by China's People's Daily on Facebook and Twitter showed that she hung on in vain to the sill of the ride's passenger compartment for about five seconds.

Investigations by the authorities revealed that her seat belt was broken and the metal bar securing her to the seat fitted too loosely.

After the incident, China's safety regulator ordered amusement park operators nationwide to shut down similar rides and consult the ride's manufacturer in Chengdu for further checks.

2. Houston revolving restaurant mangles kid's foot



The interior of the Spindletop restaurant atop the Hyatt Regency Houston hotel. PHOTO: HYATT REGENCY HOUSTON



A four-year-old girl's foot was stuck in the gap between the wall and the revolving floor at the Spindletop revolving restaurant atop Hyatt Regency hotel in Houston.

Six months after the October 2011 incident, her parents filed a negligence suit against the restaurant.

Court filings claimed that the restaurant failed to intervene in a timely manner, causing the child's foot to be badly mangled, with several deep lacerations that would likely cause permanent disfigurement.

3. Yale undergraduate gets hair stuck in spinning lathe

Yale undergraduate Michele Dufault, 22, died from asphyxiation after her hair got caught in a spinning lathe while working on fashioning equipment for her senior thesis at the university's Sterling Chemistry Laboratory in April 2011.

Lathes are used to shape, knurl or sand an object by rapidly rotating it and holding it to attachments, such as cutters.

Those around her were shocked by what happened because she was known to be fastidious and familiar with safety protocols.

A damning Occupational Safety and Health Administration report, released in August the same year, highlighted that inadequate safeguards - such as installing a shield around the lathe and ensuring operators were accompanied by a buddy - were put in place.

4. Japanese boy killed by automatic revolving door in Tokyo

Ryo Mizokawa, six, was killed in March 2004 after his head was crushed between an automatic revolving door and its frame at Mori Tower.

Mori Building Company, which manages the tower as part of its high-end Roppongi Hills integrated development, later accepted responsibility for the incident. Two of its officials were indicted on criminal charges by prosecutors.

A third official from Sanwa Tajima Corporation, supplier of the door, also told the Tokyo district court that he was criminally responsible.

It emerged that safety devices which could have prevented the accident were omitted in the name of improving the buildings' aesthetics.

Just four months before young Ryo's death, a six-year-old girl was severely injured by a revolving door in another building within Roppongi Hills.

Sources: Houston Press, Japan Times, New York Times, Reuters and BBC