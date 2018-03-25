Blunt-speaking John Bolton, next US National Security Adviser, in a class of his own

WASHINGTON - Mr John Bolton is reported to have kept a defused hand grenade on his desk at the State Department during the administration of former Republican President George W. Bush, when he served as undersecretary of state for arms control - a role in which he championed the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Uncharacteristically blunt-speaking American diplomats are not unusual, but even by the usual standards President Donald Trump's 69-year-old incoming National Security Adviser is in a class of his own.

When in 2005 President Bush designated him Ambassador to the United Nations, a Congressional nomination hearing was told how a furious, finger-shaking Mr Bolton lambasted an analyst for suggesting alternative language in a document on Cuba. Mr Bolton, who had claimed Cuba was developing biological weapons, later tried to get him fired.

Mr Carl Ford, then assistant secretary of state for intelligence and research, was less than generous about Mr Bolton at the hearing.

"I'm as conservative as John Bolton is. But the fact is that the collateral damage and the personal hurt that he causes is not worth the price that had to be paid," Mr Ford was quoted as saying.

Mr Bolton's confirmation failed; Mr Bush had to use his presidential powers to announce his appointment when the Senate was in recess - a temporary measure circumventing the process.

Mr Bolton's political beliefs were apparently inspired by Barry Goldwater, the Republican senator from Arizona credited with sparking a resurgence of libertarian conservatism - a brand of conservatism opposed to federal government overreach and with a strong belief in American exceptionalism - amid the anti-war liberalism of the 1960s.

After graduating from Yale Law School in 1974, Mr Bolton went into private law practice in Washington, and became a vice president of the right-wing American Enterprise Institute.

He joined the Republican party's legal team for 31 days in Florida for the high-stakes, nail-biting recount battle between Mr Bush and Vice President Al Gore following the 2000 election. He described that time as "one of the great emotional roller-coaster rides of my professional life." In May 2001, President Bush appointed him undersecretary of state for arms control.

Twice married, Mr Bolton's current wife Gretchen S. Bolton is a financial consultant with a private office in downtown Bethesda, Maryland. The couple live in Bethesda, and have a daughter.

After the Bush era, Mr Bolton became the go-to analyst for hawkish right-wing views on foreign crises, especially Iraq, Iran and North Korea. He has advocated Israeli air strikes on Iran, and regime change in both Teheran and Pyongyang.

In his 2008 book Surrender Is Not An Option: Defending America At The United Nations, Mr Bolton wrote, in the context of the US international aid programme: "I never understood why the United States was expected to be a well-bred doormat."

Making no secret of his distaste for multilateral institutions, he was also critical of UN Secretary General Kofi Annan and referred to European Union diplomats as "EUroids."

He followed up his 2008 book with another in 2010 titled How Barack Obama Is Endangering Our National Sovereignty in which he described himself as an "Americanist" as opposed to a "globalist."

In an article in January this year, he wrote of China's growing presence in Latin America and Africa: "We have long had wholly inadequate strategic understanding of the implications of China's incursions, and no coherent response."

Some of his views clash with Mr Trump's. The President has maintained that the invasion of Iraq was a foreign policy disaster - something most analysts agree on - but Mr Bolton does not. At the beginning of the Trump administration Mr Bolton was said to be under consideration for Secretary of State, but was not nominated for any post.

Subsequently he has been a frequent pundit on the pro-Trump Fox News, with his views often dovetailing with the President's tough rhetoric. And he was also occasionally seen visiting the White House.

Speaking on Fox News late on Thursday, Mr Bolton said: "I have never been shy about what my views are." But he added: "Frankly, what I have said in private now is behind me."

"The important thing is what the President says and the advice I give him."

Analysts say Mr Bolton will inevitably fuel Mr Trump's most aggressive instincts.

One security expert, who shared his views with The Straits Times on condition of anonymity, said: "It's more than him being hawkish on Iran and North Korea. Indeed, being hawkish on them makes a degree of sense, at least tactically and at certain periods. My concern is that he believes that US primacy must be maintained at all costs, and that it can be maintained."

"The distribution of power - with the rise of China and India, and other power centres - makes that a fallacy. His world view is based on the thought that the US can afford to maintain a world order. This is economically unsustainable. My second concern is that he is too quick to rely on the military instrument of statecraft, but without considering or factoring the costs of second and third order effects."

Mr Bolton's appointment as well as that of former Central Intelligence Agency director Mike Pompeo as the new Secretary of State meant that the "veneer of diplomacy" was "giving way to military power and the threat of the use of massive force", said Dr Inderjeet Parmar, professor of international politics at the City, University of London.

"Pompeo and Bolton might be the men for North Korea talks - take a hard line backed by threat of use of overwhelming military force," Dr Parmar told The Straits Times. "Similarly with regard to Iran… but if the aim is to put Iran and North Korea 'in their place' then the likelihood of conflict, especially over Iran, increases."

Columbia Law School professor Matthew Waxman, who worked with Mr Bolton in the Bush administration, in a March 23 post on the Lawfare blog wrote that it was not just Mr Bolton's views, but his skills which made him "dangerous."

"He's a masterful bureaucratic tactician," Professor Waxman wrote. "Second, he's a crafty negotiator."

"Third, he's thorough and methodical," he wrote. "Bolton brings to the president's national security agenda a competence that this White House has lacked."

"I generally agree that some of the president's worst instincts have often been tempered by sheer ineptitude. What makes Bolton dangerous is his capacity to implement those instincts effectively."

Mr Bolton does not need confirmation in Congress to be National Security Adviser. There is some speculation that he will make changes in the National Security Council after taking over on April 9.

His relationship with the relatively low key but effective Defence Secretary, General James Mattis, will be closely watched.