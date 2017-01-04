Bill and Hillary Clinton to attend Donald Trump's inauguration - reports

WASHINGTON - Both Bill and Hillary Clinton will attend the inauguration later this month (Jan 2017) of Donald Trump as US president, according to reports.

Clinton aides confirmed to US news agencies that former president Bill Clinton and Trump's Democratic rival in the 2016 presidential election Hillary Clinton would attend the Jan 20 event.

Former presidents from both parties typically attend inaugurations, but Mrs Clinton's presence takes on added meaning given that the former first lady was the President-elect’s main opponent in the 2016 race.

Democrat Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by more than 2.9 million votes, but Republican Trump won the Electoral College, securing him the presidency.

The last time Clinton and Trump were in the same room together was at the October Al Smith Dinner in New York after the third presidential debate.

A similar situation unfolded in 2000 when outgoing Vice-President Al Gore attended the inauguration of George W. Bush, who had defeated Gore in a contentious election, said ABC News.

Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush will also attend, the 43rd president's office said in a statement on Tuesday (Jan 3).

"They are pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power - a hallmark of American democracy - and swearing-in of President Trump and Vice-President (Mike) Pence," the statement read.

Previously, Jimmy Carter was the only former commander in chief who had publicly said he would attend Trump's inauguration, said CNN.

Bush's father, President George H.W. Bush, will not be attending due to his health, a spokesman told the broadcaster.

Despite being a fellow Republican, Bush did not vote for Trump on Election Day, a decision Trump later deemed "sad."

Bush's father voted for Hillary Clinton, according to sources.

During the primaries, both Bushes supported their family member, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, who was a fierce challenger of Trump.

Just a week after the election, George W. Bush lamented the role that anger played in politics today.

"I understand anger, and some people may have been angry when I was president. But anger shouldn't drive policy," Bush said in Dallas in a rare public speech.

"What needs to drive policy is what's best for the people who are angry."