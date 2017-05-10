Bear tries to get into Connecticut home for brownies

A woman in Connecticut did not expect that the smell of baking brownies in her home over the weekend to attract a large and unwelcome visitor - a black bear.

The bear climbed over a railing into her back porch and pounded on the resident's glass door, which it was unable to open.

Neighbours in the town of Avon called the police and one caller said: "My neighbour across the street just came over in a panic. She's a little old lady, screaming that a bear got on the back porch and is slamming on her glass door."

The "little old lady", who is unnamed, was baking brownies at the time.

According to the 911 call transcripts, another caller said: "We have a bear attempting to get into a house. He's not afraid of noise, screaming, yelling or pounding."

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said a bear "spent considerable time on a deck and was reluctant to leave", Connecticut news site wfsb.com reported on Tuesday (May 9).

The Department said it would continue to monitor the bear, which was tagged.

Neighbour Bob Belfiore took photographs of the bear pressed up against the glass door.

"Though it looks cute on the railing, this bear was angry about not being able to get at the food," said Mr Belfiore.

The bear also tried other doors to the home, BBC reported. The ursine with a sweet tooth left before the police arrived.

"We do get calls about bears walking in people's yards or crossing the street almost daily. However, those calls we would not categorise as a "nuisance bear", Avon police told wfsb.com.