WASHINGTON (AFP) - British banking giant Barclays has agreed to pay a US$2 billion (S$2.6 billion) fine to resolve a fraud case involving mortgage derivatives sold in the run up to the 2008 global financial crisis, the US Justice Department said on Thursday (March 29).

The department said the loans underlying the investment vehicles "were significantly less creditworthy than Barclays represented", and the company "intentionally misrepresented" key facts.

This story is developing.