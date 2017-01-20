Barack Obama leaves Oval Office for last time

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Outgoing US President Barack Obama on Friday (Jan 20) left the Oval Office for the last time, before welcoming his successor Donald Trump to the White House.

Obama had walked into the Oval Office holding a letter, which he left on the Resolute desk, a 19th century gift from Queen Elizabeth that is made from the timber of a British arctic vessel.

It is customary for the outgoing president to leave a personal note for his successor.

It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

I won't stop; I'll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

I'm still asking you to believe - not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours. I believe in change because I believe in you. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

Pres. Obama leaves the Oval Office for the final time, saying "thank you" to the American people https://t.co/RxTvfL9m8H #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/Htbhv3haUQ — CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2017

Obama was to have morning tea with Trump before they make their way to the Capitol for the inauguration ceremony.

As Obama walked along the West Wing colonnade, when asked if he was feeling nostalgic, “Of course” was the reply.

Asked for last words for the America people, he offered a simple “Thank you.”

When Obama arrived in the Oval Office eight years ago he found a note from his predecessor, George W. Bush.

“Very few have had the honour of knowing the responsibility you now feel. Very few know the excitement of the moment and the challenges you will face,” it read.

“There will be trying moments. The critics will rage. Your ‘friends’ will disappoint you. But, you will have an Almighty God to comfort you, a family who loves you, and a country that is pulling for you, including me.”

“No matter what comes, you will be inspired by the character and compassion of the people you now lead.”