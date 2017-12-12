Bangladeshi police questioning wife of New York bomb suspect

DHAKA (REUTERS) - Police in Bangladesh are questioning the wife of Akayed Ullah, a Bangladeshi man the US authorities say set off a pipe bomb in a crowded New York City commuter hub, two senior police officials in Bangladesh said on Tuesday (Dec 12).

The two officials, who declined to be identified as they are not permitted to discuss the matter publicly, did not give details of the questioning but said the couple have a six-month-old son.

Ullah set off an explosion in an underground pedestrian corridor between New York's Times Square and the Port Authority Bus Terminal at rush hour on Monday, injuring himself and three others in what New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called an attempted terrorist attack.