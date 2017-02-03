Australian ambassador meets White House advisers after tense call between Trump and Turnbull

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump's chief of staff Reince Priebus and top strategist Steve Bannon had a "productive meeting" with Australia's US ambassador on Thursday (Feb 2), an official said, after relations between the two countries became strained over a tense call between their leaders.

"Mr Priebus and Mr Bannon had a productive meeting with the Australian ambassador at the White House," the White House official said. "They conveyed the president's deep admiration for the Australian people."

Washington's ties with its close ally became tense on Thursday over an acrimonious phone call between President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

