US Attorney-General Jeff Sessions brushes off Trump criticism

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is sworn in before testifying in an open hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 13 in Washington, DC.
Published
39 min ago
Updated
21 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) – US Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday (July 20) brushed off sharp criticism from President Donald Trump, saying he loved his job and planned to continue serving.

“We love this job, we love this department, and I plan to continue to do so as long as that is appropriate,” Sessions said at a news conference announcing a cyber crime bust.

He was flanked by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who were both also targeted by the president in an interview with the New York Times.

