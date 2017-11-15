At least three killed in shooting at California school

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - At least three people were killed and two children were wounded on Tuesday (Nov 14) in a shooting at a school in rural Northern California, authorities said.

The shooting broke out at a home in Tehama County and continued at the Rancho Tehama Elementary School, local authorities were quoted as saying.

Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston told San Francisco news network KCRA that the assailant was killed by police.

BREAKING: At least 3 dead in shooting in Tehama Co. it started at a home and moved to the school. Shooter shot and killed by police. pic.twitter.com/xIKvyIxq4y — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) November 14, 2017

We're heading toward Rancho #Tehama Elementary School – south of Redding & Red Bluff, CA – for reports of a shooting involving multiple people. This violence involves "at least 5" locations, an official says. #SchoolShooting #TehamaCounty #RanchoTehama @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/E0CgXzb6xf — Becca Habegger (@BeccaReports) November 14, 2017

He said he didn’t have the exact number of victims but knew of at least three deaths.

“I know that we have medevacked (airlifted) a number of students, I know that the school has been cleared, I know that we have the children that were attending school in a safe location at this time,” he said.

He added that some 100 law enforcement officers had responded to the shooting.