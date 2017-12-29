At least 12 dead in New York City apartment fire

NEW YORK (REUTERS, NYTIMES) - Twelve people were killed, including an infant, and four were critically injured on Thursday in a fire in an apartment building in New York City’s borough of the Bronx, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

“People died on various floors of the apartment, ranging in age from 1 to over 50,” city Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro told reporters at a news conference with the mayor.

“This tragedy is without question historic in its magnitude.”

In a message to New Yorkers, Mr De Blasio said, “Hold your families close and keep those families here in the Bronx in your prayers.”

The first emergency call came at 6.51pm for a fire on the third floor of the five-storey apartment building at 2363 Prospect Ave in the Belmont section, a spokesman for the New York City Fire Department said. Within an hour, the fire had reached four-alarm status, and more than 160 firefighters were on-site.

It was a bitterly cold night, with temperatures in the teens and windchill making it feel like single digits. Displaced residents walked around draped in American Red Cross blankets as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

Under a sign welcoming visitors to Little Italy, a woman wailed as she hopped out of a Red Cross vehicle. The woman, who declined to give her name, said that she had escaped with her daughter and pulled two children from a neighbour’s family from the fire, but that other children had been left behind.

“I had one on my front and one on my back,” she said, sobbing. “I couldn’t carry the rest of them.”

The building – a five-storey walk-up on Prospect Avenue near East 187th Street, close to Fordham University and the Bronx Zoo – was built in 1916, according to property records. It has more than 20 units.

There was no serious damage to the exterior of the building visible in news footage and images from the scene.

The New York City Fire Department initially had said on its Twitter account that 15 serious injuries to civilians were reported in the four-alarm blaze, and that more than 160 firefighters were on the scene.

Photographs posted on Twitter by the fire department showed two fire trucks with ladders extended to the upper floors of a brick building bathed in flood lights, and firefighters on the fire escape outside what appeared to be a second- or third-floor unit.

The mayor’s official Twitter page displayed a photo of Mr De Blasio, standing in the room of a school across the street from the fire, with his hands on his hips and a grim look on his face as he was being briefed by fire authorities before speaking to reporters.