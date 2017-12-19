Amtrak train derails on highway bridge in Washington state

WASHINGTON • An Amtrak passenger train derailed on a bridge over a major highway in Washington state yesterday, leaving at least one train car dangling onto the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 and injuring several people, according to the authorities.

The NBC reported that several people were killed. "There have been multiple casualties as a result of the Amtrak derailment near Tacoma, Washington," it quoted Pierce County spokesman Ed Troyer as saying. "The casualties include multiple injuries and fatalities."

The accident took place between Tacoma and Olympia, the capital of Washington state. Service on the line has been recently upgraded and was meant to be quicker.

Amtrak confirmed its train was involved and said "some injuries" had been reported but did not immediately offer further details.

The National Transportation Safety Board said on Twitter that it was gathering information about the incident.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE