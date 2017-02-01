American woman's pet snake 'accidentally' gets stuck in her earlobe

An American woman's Facebook post of her pet snake getting stuck in her stretched earlobe has gone viral, with some netizens doubting her claim that it was an accident.

Ms Ashley Glawe, who is from Oregon state's Portland city, wrote that she was holding her snake Bart when it happened to "make it through" her earlobe.

Ms Glawe has gauged ears, a term for when holes in the earlobes are stretched gradually.

"Now believe it or not I'm sitting here in the emergency room with Bart stuck in my... ear," she wrote from Portland Adventist Hospital and posted a photo of her pet ball python stuck in her right earlobe.

Her post has garnered more than 23,000 likes and 32,000 shares since it was posted on Jan 23.

In replies to questions on her Facebook page, Ms Glawe said both she and the snake are "fine".

"They lubed him up, numbed my ear, stretched it out a little more, and pulled him back through," she wrote.

However, some readers are taking her story with a pinch of salt.

Commenter MikeCroft said on a report by Daily Mail on Tuesday (Jan 31) that it was "more likely she wondered what it would look like and the snake got stuck".

Facebook user Tami Moore Perrotta shared the post and asked the question on many netizens' minds: "So, how would it get that far in before she knew it?"

In response, Diane Karst said: "That snake was more than halfway through. She should have just gently pulled it out. No need for emergency services."

She added that it was "pretty suspicious", as she would have "managed fine" if she was an experienced pet snake owner.