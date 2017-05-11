Acting FBI chief Andrew McCabe promises to disclose any attempt to stall Russia probe

Newly installed acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Newly installed acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee.PHOTO: AFP
Published
13 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The FBI's acting director promised on Thursday (May 11) to tell the Senate Intelligence Committee of any effort to interfere with the Federal Bureau of Investigation's probe into links between Russia and the 2016 Trump presidential campaign.

"I absolutely do," acting FBI director Andrew McCabe, who leads the agency following President Donald Trump's abrupt firing of former director James Comey on Tuesday, told the committee, which is also investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential campaign.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

SPH deepens foray in content marketing with BrandInsider relaunch
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping