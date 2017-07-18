A New York food bazaar captures the world

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - On a Saturday evening in New York City, the hungry and adventurous might find themselves taking a long subway ride to Queens for this open air food bazaar.

First stop, Burmese Bites, also the one with the longest line.

Owner Myo Thway was rolling out dough to make Keema Palatha- a crispy wrap filled with spicy ground chicken.

His once a week cooking venture has been so successful that Thway recently quit his day job in the designer jewellery business and is hoping to launch his own push cart this year.

Wanda Chui wears the chefs hat at Hong Kong Street Food.

"This one they have every where in China/ Hong kong Street. we call this is the imitation shark fin soup," said Chui.

Wanda's got a lot on her plate-- from fried fish skin to sriracha wings. But she's also got a lot of help.

"Right here is all my family, my daughter, my husband, my best friend, my sister, my niece.. everyone," said Chui.

Food stalls at the Queens Night market--which runs every Saturday from April to October- can charge only five dollars per dish, encouraging customers to try a greater variety of food.

John Wang, a former lawyer who started the market 3 years ago, draws inspiration from night markets in Taiwan where he spent summers as a child.

Wang is not looking for the next trendy food item, instead he chooses vendors based on their cultural heritage, which brings us to dessert -- twister cakes from Transylvania.

"It's a traditional cake used to bake at only weddings, like 300-400 years ago," said Radu Sirbu.

Made by wrapping sweet dough around wood cylinders, topped with sugar and baked in the oven -the cake also doubles up as an ice-cream cone.