US exit from TPP: What it means and what could happen next

This article was first published on Apr 25, 2014, and last updated on Jan 24, 2016

President Donald Trump on Monday (Jan 23) made good his promise of pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade pact by signing an executive order for the US to formally withdraw from the 12-nation agreement.

"We've been talking about this for a long time...great thing for the American workers what we just did," said Mr Trump, who had denounced the TPP as a "job killer" and a "rape" of American interests.

His decision is a blow to the pact, which took five years of negotiations before a deal was reached in 2015. The TPP, which Washington had signed but not ratified, was a pillar of former President Barack Obama’s pivot to Asia.

Here’s a quick guide on the TPP and the implications of the US withdrawal:

1. WHAT IS TPP?



The 12 ministers lining up for a photo on the beach during earlier TPP talks at Hawaii's Westin Resort on July 30, 2015. PHOTO: REUTERS



It is one of the most ambitious free trade agreements ever attempted and involves 12 countries - the US, Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

It is aimed at deepening economic ties among these nations and is expected to substantially reduce tariffs, and even eliminate them in some cases, and help open up trade in goods and services. It is also expected to boost investment flows between the countries and further boost their economic growth.

For the US, the TPP represents 40 per cent of world trade and a destination for over 60 per cent of US exports. Initial estimates claim the TPP would add US$305 billion (S$437 billion) in exports per year globally, with nearly half accounted for by an increase in US exports by an additional US$123.5 billion.

The TPP is also a strategic arrangement using free trade as an anchor. As China is not among the participants, the pact provides an economic counterweight to Beijing in the region by securing preferential access to Asia’s markets for US companies over Chinese firms.

2. WHAT MR TRUMP SAYS ABOUT IT



Melinda St. Louis protests outside the hotel where the Trans-Pacific Partnership Ministerial Meetings are being held in Atlanta, Georgia, Sept 30, 2015. PHOTO: REUTERS

The new president, who said in his inauguration speech on Jan 20 that it would be “America first” on all issues from now on, has long opposed the TPP and other free trade deals , saying they take jobs away from Americans. He says he would protect American workers against competition from low-wage countries like Vietnam and Malaysia, also parties to the TPP deal. He intends to “negotiate fair bilateral trade deals that bring jobs and industry back” and allow the US to quickly terminate the deals in 30 days “if somebody misbehaves.” His trade stance mirrors a growing feeling among Americans that international trade deals have hurt the US job market. His fellow Republicans have long held the view that free trade is a must, but that mood has been changing. Mr Trump’s position on free trade deals and his protectionist trade policies became lightning rods for voter anger in the industrial heartland states that swept the real estate tycoon to victory in the Nov 8, 2016 election. 3. WHAT TPP EXIT MEANS FOR AMERICA



Shinzo Abe, Japan's prime minister (right) looks on as US President Barack Obama speaks during a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Apr 28, 2015. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

US businesses will lose access to potential new markets. Automakers had hoped to see tariffs slashed in Asia, and farmers wanted the removal of trade taxes that currently prevent them from selling products, particularly poultry, overseas. Tech companies such as Google and mobile phone providers had sought to lessen regulations and gain entry into some of the countries involved in the deal. Analysts say many of the manufacturing and low-skill jobs lost to other countries will not return to the US due to factors such as rising wages and new technology, contrary to what Mr Trump thinks. The business community also feels that Mr Trump is detached from the reality that goods are sold cheaper in the US because they are made overseas; and that US companies also benefit from trade deals, making trillions of dollars selling their own products oversees. Republican Senator John McCain has described US withdrawal as a “serious mistake that will have lasting consequences for America’s economy and our strategic position in the Asia-Pacific region.” He said the decision will “forfeit the opportunity to promote American exports, reduce trade barriers, open new markets, and protect American invention and innovation” More significantly, it will “create an opening for China to rewrite the economic rules of the road at the expense of American workers. And it will send a troubling signal of American disengagement in the Asia-Pacific region at a time we can least afford it.” Killing TPP “really undermines the United States” in the eyes of Asian allies, said Mr Ian Bremmer, president of the Eurasia group.“They put a lot of effort into it, and now they feel like they can’t rely on the United States.”

4. WHAT IT MEANS FOR CHINA