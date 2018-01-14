20-year-old in Florida claims $596m jackpot

FORT LAUDERDALE (United States) • A 20-year-old man from Florida's Gulf Coast claimed a US$451 million (S$596 million) Mega Millions lottery jackpot and opted to receive a one-time payment of nearly US$282 million, Florida lottery officials said.

Mr Shane Missler, of Port Richey, had a ticket with the five winning numbers and a "Mega Ball" number drawn on Jan 5. The larger jackpot figure, the fourth-largest in the game's history, would be the estimated value had Mr Missler chosen to take payments over time.

He was the only winner in the nationwide contest and said he had "a feeling" on the night of the drawing that he would win, according to a press release from the Florida lottery.

"I'm only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity," said Mr Missler, according to the statement.

Mr Missler bought the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Port Richey using the "Quick Pick" option, meaning that numbers were randomly chosen. The winning numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, and 70 with a "Mega Ball" of 10.

Mr Missler has since retired from his job at a local background screening company, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

"If there is one thing I have learnt thus far in my short time on this earth it is that those who maintain a positive mindset and stay true to themselves get rewarded," Mr Missler said, in a statement quoted by the Times. "I look forward to the future."

The money will be paid to a trust run by Mr Missler, the Times said.

He told the paper that he planned to make sure his financial success extended far into the future.

"Although I'm young, I've had a crash course this week in financial management and I feel so fortunate to have this incredible wealth and team behind me," Mr Missler said in his statement to the Times.

REUTERS, WASHINGTON POST