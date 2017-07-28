2 years after death of NY cop, his baby is born

NEW YORK • When New York City police officer Wenjian Liu and his partner were shot and killed in their patrol car in Brooklyn in December 2014, Mr Liu had been married not quite three months.

That night, as his family and his fellow officers grieved, his wife asked the hospital to retrieve his sperm, so that someday she might have his child.

On Tuesday, Detective Liu's widow, Mrs Sanny Liu, gave birth to a baby girl at a hospital on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, more than two years after the death of the girl's father, the police said. The baby has been named Angelina.

With a statement announcing the birth, the New York Police Department posted a photograph of the smiling mother and the newborn, who was wearing not a standard-issue hospital hat but an NYPD knit cap.

Mr Liu's parents were at the hospital on Tuesday to see their granddaughter.

A family friend, who had spoken to them since the birth, said: "They are very happy, and they see their son in the baby."

