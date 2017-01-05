2-year-old saves twin brother trapped under dresser

OREM (Utah) • A two-year-old toddler has become a pint-sized superhero - and a social media hit - after rescuing his twin brother from under a fallen dresser.

Bowdy Shoff and brother Brock were playing at their home in Orem, Utah, in the United States last Friday under the watchful gaze of a home surveillance video camera when the dresser fell, trapping Brock underneath.

After thinking for a moment, Bowdy tried to lift the furniture off his crying sibling, but the dresser proved too heavy. He eventually decided to push the weighty furniture instead to free Brock, who was lucky the jammed open drawers of the dresser took some weight off his body, reported the Daily Mail.

The boys' parents later posted the video on YouTube as a warning to other parents of the dangers of unsecured tall furniture, reported CNN.

The video has received more than 5.8 million views. "The wheels were turning in that little guy's head," said one YouTube viewer. "He didn't panic and figured out a way to assist his younger brother."

"We were hesitant to post this video initially," Mr Ricky Shoff, the boys' father, told CNN, "but a lot of parents have probably made the same mistake that we made - (they) don't have their furniture secure or bolted to a wall. Our house is very childproof... so it never really crossed our minds that something like this could happen."

The accident happened at around 8.30am last Friday, the Shoffs told CNN. "We didn't hear anything. We normally hear them throwing their toys (around)," Mr Shoff said.

It was not until the boys' mother Kayli woke up a short time later and checked a surveillance camera trained on the boys' room that she saw the dresser was on the floor.

She went to check on the boys and "there wasn't a scratch" on either of them, her husband told CNN. "It's kind of a miracle; it's something really special to see how Bowdy helped Brock."