100 Chinese firms send CNY greetings to Donald Trump via Times Square billboard

NEW YORK - About 100 Chinese companies have banded together to sponsor a billboard at Times Square to wish new US President Donald Trump and US citizens a happy Chinese New Year.

The giant message, decked out in bright red and featuring both English and Mandarin greetings, was launched by a Chinese media platform with links to the Chinese business community, as well as media outlets affiliated with the Chinese government.

A similar greeting was also carried last year, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The gesture of goodwill comes even as Mr Trump has vowed to impose steep tariffs on Chinese imports, noted SCMP.

The billboard is situated at an intersection near Trump Tower.

Among the companies which sponsored this year's greeting include state-controlled real estate firm Greenland Group, leading diary product manufacturer Mengniu Diary, electronic home appliance maker Galanz and air conditioner firm AUX.

Chinese companies are increasingly using the billboards at Times Square, which draws nearly 40 million visitors a year, to expand their brand presence.