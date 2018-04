Snow turned Prospect Park in New York's Brooklyn into a wintry wonderland on Monday - despite it being officially spring. Frustrated drivers flooded social media with complaints about New York City's decision to retain parking rules on an unusually slushy spring day. By mid-morning, 12cm of snow had fallen in Central Park. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, the village of Marsden, east of Manchester, experienced snow showers brought by a return of wintry weather to parts of northern England.