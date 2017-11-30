UN Security Council holding urgent meeting today

NEW YORK • The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to hold an urgent meeting today (5.30am Singapore time) to discuss North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch and calls from the United States for more sanctions on Pyongyang.

The US, Japan and South Korea requested the meeting to address Pyongyang's launch of what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which Japan said probably fell within its exclusive economic zone.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the launch. "This is a clear violation of Security Council resolutions and shows complete disregard for the united view of the international community," his spokesman said in a statement.

Council members have been scheduled to meet in an open session from 4.30pm (5.30am Singapore time).

The Security Council was already scheduled to discuss progress in implementing three recently adopted rounds of sanctions aimed at choking off revenue for Pyongyang's military programmes.

Speaking in Washington, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called for "additional measures" to toughen sanctions, including allowing countries to intercept vessels carrying goods to and from North Korea.

Since November last year, the Security Council has slapped export bans on coal, iron, lead, textiles and seafood, restricted joint ventures, and blacklisted a number of North Korean entities in response to the country's missile and nuclear tests. It has also banned the hiring of North Korean guest workers and capped oil exports, in particular from China, Pyongyang's main trading partner.

"There is still room for new measures," Italian Ambassador Sebastiano Cardi, who holds the council presidency, told reporters. "We will see."

Under UN resolutions, North Korea is barred from developing missiles and a nuclear weapons capability, but Pyongyang argues that the arsenal is needed for self-defence against the "hostile" US.

The US has been the driving force behind the ratcheting up of international sanctions against North Korea, but has faced tough negotiations with China.

During the latest round of UN sanctions negotiations in September, demands for an oil embargo, measures blacklisting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and authorisation to inspect North Korean vessels were dropped in the face of Chinese resistance.

China, which like the US is a veto-holding Security Council member, has argued that tougher sanctions could worsen the humanitarian crisis and push the regime into a corner.

