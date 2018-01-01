UK rings in New Year with fireworks

LONDON (REUTERS) - London's Big Ben was temporarily turned back on... to help crowds ring in the New Year.

Big Ben chimes have been silenced since August for a four-year-long restoration project.

But the famous clock was temporarily turned back on, to help Londoners ring in 2018.

More than 100,000 peope gathered on the banks of the River Thames to greet the New Year.

The festivities included a midnight fireworks display choreographed to the music of various female artists, to mark the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote.

Security was tight, with armed police accompanied by dogs patrolling the streets.

No problems were reported.