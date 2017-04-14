Trump's about-face

PHOTOS: AFP, BLOOMBERG
Published
Apr 14, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

Within the space of a few hours on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump abandoned his positions on six issues that were key to his election campaign. His most dramatic U-turn was on Nato, which he declared is "no longer obsolete" during a joint news conference with visiting Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. China is also not a currency manipulator, he said in another significant shift during an interview with The Wall Street Journal. Here’s a look at his views on six issues during the presidential election campaign and now, after nearly 100 days in office.

Trump's about-face
Trump's about-face (cont'd)
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 14, 2017, with the headline 'Trump's about-face'.
Topics: 

Shopping