Trump vows he will 'never, ever infringe' on gun rights

United States President Donald Trump received a thunderous welcome from thousands of gun lovers when he appeared on Friday at the National Rifle Association's annual convention to thank the group for its unwavering support of his presidential campaign. Mr Trump became a fierce champion of gun rights during his bid for the White House, earning early backing - and US$30 million (S$42 million) in campaign support - from the powerful lobbying group. "I will never, ever infringe on the right of the people to keep and bear arms," Mr Trump told the cheering crowd.

