Trump, Trudeau had 'fruitful discussion' on security, immigration

WASHINGTON DC (REUTERS) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he and US President Donald Trump "had a very strong and fruitful discussion" on how security and immigration need to work well together, during their meeting at the White House on Monday.

Trudeau opened talks with Trump, seeking to nurture economic ties while avoiding tensions over issues such as immigration on which the two are sharply at odds.

A smiling Trudeau warmly shook Trump's hand on arrival for what were his first talks there since the president assumed power on Jan 20.

Trudeau has taken a low-key approach toward Trump, a Republican who campaigned on a pledge to toughen U.S. immigration policies and renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) among Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Trudeau told reporters on Friday he expected the two would "find a lot of common ground".

He also said he would look to "defend and demonstrate Canadian values," but do so "respectfully and not from an ideological standpoint."