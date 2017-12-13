Trump says green card lottery, chain migration should end after New York attack

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Dec 12) called for the end of the visa lottery system and chain migration, a day after a Bangladeshi man with US residency detonated a bomb in a Manhattan commuter hub.

New York police say Akayed Ullah, 27, set off a pipe bomb in an underground corridor of the subway system that connects Times Square to the Port Authority Bus Terminal during rush hour on Monday morning, injuring himself and three others.

Ullah survived with burns and lacerations and was taken to hospital in police custody. The three bystanders sustained minor injuries.

He was charged in a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan federal court with providing material support to a foreign terrorist organisation, bombing a public place, destruction of property by means of explosive and use of a destructive device.

Ullah told police interviewers after the blast that "I did it for the Islamic State", according to court papers filed by federal prosecutors.

Ullah began the process of self-radicalisation in 2014 when he began viewing pro-Islamic State in Iraq and Syria materials online and carried out his attack because he was angry over US policies in the Middle East, prosecutors said.

Ullah lived with his mother, sister and two brothers in Brooklyn and was a green card holder, said Shameem Ahsan, consul-general of Bangladesh in New York.