Trump says government shutdown could happen, blames Democrats

US President Donald Trump blames the Democrats for a potential shut down of the federal government, saying they are refusing to cut a budget deal because they “want to have illegal immigrants” in the country.
Published
59 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the federal government could shut down after funding runs out on Friday, casting blame on Democrats for congressional gridlock on the budget and disagreements on immigration issues.

"The Democrats are really looking at something that is very dangerous for our country," Trump told reporters at the White House. "They are looking at shutting down."

Trump hailed a recent Supreme Court stay of lower court decisions against his so-called 'travel ban' that bars immigrants from a group of mainly Muslim-majority countries as a "tremendous victory".

