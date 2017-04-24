Trump condemns anti-Semitism on Israel's Holocaust Remembrance Day

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - President Donald Trump said anti-Semitism should be defeated and called the Holocaust the "darkest chapter of human history" in a video address on Sunday (April 23), following two recent bungles by him and his administration regarding Jews and their treatment during World War II.

"The mind cannot fathom the pain, the horror, and the loss. Six million Jews, two-thirds of the Jews in Europe, murdered by the Nazi genocide. They were murdered by an evil that words cannot describe, and that the human heart cannot bear," Trump said in a speech to the World Jewish Congress Plenary Assembly in New York on Yom HaShoah, Israel's Holocaust Remembrance Day.

In January, on international Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Trump administration put out a statement that failed to mention Jews, the overwhelming majority of those killed in concentration camps under Adolph Hitler during World War II.

Trump's four minute message included somber references to Jewish suffering in the Holocaust, a commitment to support Israel, and a rebuke of prejudice and anti-Semitism.

"We must stamp out prejudice and anti-Semitism everywhere it is found. We must defeat terrorism, and we must not ignore the threats of a regime that talks openly of Israel's destruction," Trump said in an apparent reference to Iran.