Star light, star bright

It was like a magical scene right out of a story book as a meteor or shooting star streaked across the sky above a church in Krevo village, north-west of Minsk, Belarus, yesterday during the annual Geminid meteor shower. Astronomers had expected a "spectacular" meteor show this year, with showers yielding a shooting star every minute. Meteors are produced when small particles from space enter the Earth's atmosphere at high speed, burn up and streak across the sky. The Geminid particles, so called because they seem to be streaming out of the Gemini constellation, actually come from a space rock about 5km in diameter, called Phaethon.