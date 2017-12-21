Infant Karim lost his eye when his mother, a Syrian woman who was displaced from al-Qisa, took him to Hammouria in the besieged eastern al-Ghouta to buy supplies and they were caught up in a bombing by forces allegedly loyal to the Syrian regime. She died in the Oct 29 incident. Karim, then three months old, spent 10 days in hospital but was caught in another bombing after he was discharged and taken home. This time, his skull was injured by shrapnel. Activists worldwide have launched a campaign in solidarity with Karim as a symbol for the besiegement of eastern al-Ghouta, with hundreds joining the campaign globally on social media on #SolidarityWithKarim, including the British ambassador to the UN Matthew Rycroft. This combination of pictures created on Tuesday shows Syrians covering one eye with their hands in the rebel-held town of Douma in Syria's eastern Ghouta region.