Singer Richard Marx helps subdue violent passenger on Korean Air flight

LOS ANGELES - Pop singer Richard Marx, who has had many hits in the 80s and 90s, helped handle a man who hit attendants and passengers aboard a Korean Air flight.

His wife, former MTV VJ Daisy Fuentes, posted a collage on Instagram of four photos on Tuesday (Dec 20) night, showing the man, whom she described as "crazy", being held back and looking agitated.

One picture showed a flight attendant pointing a taser gun, while another showed Marx holding onto a rope.

She explained that the couple were on their way from Hanoi to Seoul, when the man, who was sitting in the next row, suddenly attacked flight attendants and passengers.

She wrote: "When he started pushing the female staff and pulling them by the hair @therichardmarx was the first to help subdue him. This went on for FOUR hrs. I feel horrible for the abuse the staff had to endure but no one was prepared for this."

According to Ms Fuentes, the staff on the flight did not know how to use the taser gun, nor how to properly tie the passenger up with a rope. He got loose thrice, and they never managed to fully control him.

Marx, known for hits such as Right Here Waiting and Hazard, posted a series of tweets on Twitter, with photos showing the struggle during the incident. He described the crew as "completely ill-equipped to handle situation" and "completely ill trained".

You will be hearing about our flight#480 on @KoreanAir_KE . Passenger next to us attacked passengers and crew. Crew completely ill trained. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016

We have video of entire chaotic and dangerous event on @KoreanAir_KE 480. Lasted 4 hours. Crew completely ill-equipped to handle situation. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016

On Wednesday (Dec 21) morning, Marx again took to Twitter, this time posting: "Daisy and I are home safe and sound. No big 'hero' move at all. Just did what I would hope anyone would do in same situation. Tnx 4 concern".

Daisy and I are home safe and sound. No big "hero" move at all. Just did what I would hope anyone would do in same situation. Tnx 4 concern — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016

Korean Air spokesman Sung Suk Jae said the crew members all received safety instruction and were acting “according to protocol”, reported AFP on Wednesday.

“They took measures that were most appropriate to the situation,” he said.

Mr Sung acknowledged that the crew members received help from other passengers and added that the case would be further investigated.