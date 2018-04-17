Singapore doctor gets to stay in Britain, finish training after Home Office drops deportation case

Britain's Home Office has withdrawn its appeal to deport a Singaporean doctor who said he may be forced to leave Britain after being late in his application for a visa renewal.

Dr Luke Ong, 31, shared the news in an update on petition site Change.org on Monday (April 16).

His petition has drawn more than 319,000 signatures. The goal was to reach 500,000.

"Finally, the Home Office has issued a statement saying they would withdraw from the process of appealing against my positive First Tier Tribunal judgement," Mr Ong wrote.

He added that he is not in the clear yet - he is waiting to get his biometric residence permit before he celebrates.

"Thanking you all for such phenomenal support, my faith in the British public has certainly not been misplaced," he wrote.

He had arrived in Britain in September 2007 to study medicine at the University of Manchester, extending his student visa to August 2017 after completing the five-year course in 2012.

Since then, he has been training to become a general practitioner. In Sept 2017, five months short of completing his training, his application for indefinite leave to remain was rejected by Britain's Home Office.

He had tried to book an appointment in July, but was told that the soonest available date was Sept 2. When he made the application then, it was 18 days after the deadline.

International news outlets covered the story, and the British Medical Association condemned the Home Office's decision, calling it "utterly incomprehensible".