Singapore and other Global Governance Group nations welcome G20's commitment to inclusive growth

Singapore and the other countries in the Global Governance Group (3G) have welcomed a pledge by the Group of Twenty (G20) to pursue sustainable and inclusive growth while tackling global challenges such as terrorism, poverty and climate change.

In a statement on Friday (Aug 4), the informal coalition of 30 small and medium-sized member-countries of the United Nations took note of the outcomes of the G20 Summit held in Hamburg, Germany in July this year.

These 30 countries include Southeast nations like Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines, as well as Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Finland and New Zealand.

"The 3G welcomes the G20's affirmation of the crucial role of the rules-based international trading system, as well as the importance of WTO-consistent bilateral, regional and plurilateral agreements to complement the multilateral trade agreements. This is essential in continuing the development of an open and inclusive global economy that benefits our people," said the statement.

The group acknowledged the difference in approaches to addresssing climate change, and reaffirmed its commitment to the Paris Agreement.

Nineteen of the world' richest countries issued a communique at the summit vowing to implement the climate deal, leaving US President Donald Trump out in the cold after he pulled out of the accord.