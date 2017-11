Michael Schumacher's Grand Prix-winning Ferrari, seen here on display at the Rockefeller Plaza in New York last month, sold for US$7.5 million (S$10.2 million) on Thursday at a Sotheby's auction. It was the first time that a rare car was included in an art auction. The seven-time world champion's 2001 Ferrari F2001 sparked furious bidding, roaring past its pre-sale estimate of US$4 million to US$5 million.