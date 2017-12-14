Saudi King Salman says determined to confront corruption

RIYADH (REUTERS) - Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz said on Wednesday (Dec 13) his government was determined to confront corruption with "justice and decisiveness" as the kingdom pushes ahead with its 2030 vision to wean itself off dependence on oil.

In a televised speech to the country's consultative Shura council, Salman also said Saudi Arabia will work to enable the private sector to become a partner in development.

The king also asserted Saudi Arabia's condemnation of US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.