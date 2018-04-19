Sandstorm sweeps through Iranian city

A massive sandstorm rolling into Yazd, Iran, on Monday. Dramatic pictures and videos of the storm have been posted on social media. According to the Iranian Students News Agency, 10 people were injured as the sandstorm passed through the province in
PHOTO: REUTERS
A massive sandstorm rolling into Yazd, Iran, on Monday. Dramatic pictures and videos of the storm have been posted on social media. According to the Iranian Students News Agency, 10 people were injured as the sandstorm passed through the province in the centre of Iran. Yazd province's meteorological organisation said the storm had a wind speed of up to 102 kmh. In dry desert regions like Iran, strong winds can suddenly create a rolling wall of sand or dust, known as a haboob, that rises thousands of metres into the air. The dense cloud blankets the area ahead of the storm, dramatically reducing visibility. Some storms can whip up particles into the atmosphere for days, even carrying sand across oceans.

