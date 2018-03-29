Racing against time to save rhinos

SUMATRAN RHINO

The smallest of the living rhinos and the only Asian rhino with two horns, Sumatran rhinos are covered with long hair. They are threatened by poaching and only two captive females have reproduced in the last 15 years.

Status: Critically endangered

Population: Fewer than 100

Found in: Sumatra and Borneo

What's being done: The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) is trying to stop poaching and protect its habitat. WWF is looking at moving the rhinos to intensively managed sites and focusing on captive breeding.

BLACK RHINO

Black rhinos have a hooked upper lip, two horns and occasionally a third, small posterior horn.

In the 20th century, their populations declined dramatically due to European hunters and settlers.

Due to conservation efforts across Africa, the numbers have since doubled. However, threats such as poaching and trafficking of rhino horns still persist.

Status: Critically endangered

Population: 5,000 to 5,400

Found in: Namibia, coastal East Africa

What's being done: The conservation efforts across Africa have helped double the number of black rhinos from 2,410 in 1995 to more than 5,000 today. Namibia, Kenya and South Africa are also supporting law enforcement agencies, building on innovative technological solutions and training rangers to stop poachers. Annual aerial population surveys in Namibia evaluate breeding success. New thermal and infrared cameras and software systems were installed to monitor poachers and alert park rangers.

WHITE RHINO

The white rhino, also known as the square-lipped rhino, has a square upper lip with almost no hair.

Northern white rhinos are smaller, have a straight back, flat skull, no grooves between their ribs, hairier ears and tails, and a shorter front horn.

IVF way to save northern white rhino

Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhinoceros, died on March 19, leaving behind only two others of its kind - daughter Najin and granddaughter Fatu. In-vitro fertilisation (IVF) could save the subspecies, said a BBC report. STEP 1: HARVESTING OF EGGS • Eggs will be taken from the two remaining female rhinos. The frozen sperm that was obtained from Sudan is already being stored at an institute in Berlin, Germany. STEP 2: FINDING A SURROGATE • Due to the ailments of the last two rhinos, they cannot carry the pregnancy. The closest living relative, a southern white rhino, will be a surrogate. STEP 3: FERTILISATION • Sperm samples will be used to fertilise the eggs taken from the last two females. STEP 4: IMPLANTATION • The fertilised eggs will then be transferred to the surrogate mother which will hopefully bear the baby rhino.

The southern white rhino is larger, has a concave back, prominent shoulder hump, concave skull, occasionally has distinct vertical grooves between its ribs, more body hair and a longer front horn.

Northern white rhino

Status: Critically endangered

Population: Two

Places: Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Nanyuki, Kenya

What's being done: The last male of the species was euthanised recently due to ill health. Scientists hope techniques such as in-vitro fertilisation can save it from extinction.

Southern white rhino

Status: Near threatened

Population: 19,600 to 21,000

Found in: Namibia, coastal East Africa

What's being done: In Kenya and South Africa, prosecutors have been appointed to act on rhino crimes. Law enforcement and written commitments have strengthened border and port monitoring and information sharing.

JAVAN RHINO

The Javan rhino has a single horn of about 25cm and its skin has loose folds that look like armour plating.

This species is dusky grey and used to be found in North-east India and South-east Asia.

Status: Critically endangered

Population: 58 to 68

Found in: Ujung Kulon National Park in Java, Indonesia

What's being done: A second population of Javan rhinos is being established to reduce the likelihood of extinction. Rhino protection patrols in Ujung Kulon National Park aim to stop human encroachment into its habitat, as well as poaching.

GREATER ONE-HORNED RHINO

The greater one-horned rhino has a black horn that is about 21cm long and is also known as the Indian rhino. It was pushed close to extinction by the end of the 20th century, with fewer than 200 of them.

Strict protection and management from the Indian and Nepalese wildlife authorities have increased the population to around 3,500.

Status: Vulnerable

Population: More than 3,500

Found in: Eastern Himalayas

What's being done: Governments have been working to strengthen wildlife laws and fund anti-poaching equipment and operations in protected areas.

WORLD WILDLIFE FUND