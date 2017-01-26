Putin primps his pipes with Soviet space song

Russian President Vladimir Putin sings a Soviet song about space exploration along with students in Moscow.
Published
26 min ago

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (Jan 25) sang to a guitar with Russian students as he visited the Moscow State University.

Putin stumbled as he was singing one of the Soviet hits 'Fourteen minutes to the launch'.

"On the dusty paths of distant planets, our tracks will remain," Putin sang.

The song which was written and recorded in 1960 became a hymn of USSR space exploration program after Yuri Gagarin's space journey in 1961.

The same song was performed in space by Russian cosmonauts in 1962 and until today is loved by many Russians.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Cornerstone of Market Research Firm's PDPA Compliance
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping